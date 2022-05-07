Arizona road rage suspect with gun caught on dash cam, banging on victim's window

A Phoenix-area driver is reeling after he says he was assaulted and had a gun pointed at his face during a road rage incident on May 7.

The victim, Fransisco Garcia, says the incident happened at McDowell Road and Avondale Boulevard around 5 p.m. in Avondale.

He says he was driving when another driver, the suspect, began drifting into his lane. That's when Garcia sped up and got into the lane he assumed the suspect was leaving.

At that moment, Garcia says the suspect got upset, and followed him to the left turn lane. They reportedly both got out – Garcia wanting to get the suspect's license plate number from the back of his car, and the suspect mad at Garcia thinking he cut him off.

Garcia says the suspect began assaulting him until he got back into his car. That's when Garcia says the suspect began banging on the driver's side window with the gun, pointing it at him.

"He's yelling, he's banging, he's telling me don't be doing that, don't be cutting off, but I don't think that justifies him pointing a gun on me," Garcia said. "I got out of the car, that's when he assaulted me … gun on top of me. I could feel the gun on my back when he scrambled with me."

Garcia wants this man caught.

"The main thing for me was just to get the plates and try to get it out of there. Hopefully, the cops can get him pretty soon," he said.

Avondale Police Department spokesperson Lauren Evans says they got a report of the incident from Garcia, saying it "took place between two drivers. The victim advised the driver of the other vehicle pointed a gun at him and then sped off."

No further information is available and anyone with information is asked to call the Avondale Police Department at 623-333-7003.

Road rage in Arizona by the numbers

In 2021, a record number of road rage shootings were reported across the country, and in Arizona, the number of incidents has more than doubled in the past four years.

According to figures, 267 incidents were reported in 2018, and in 2021, there were more than 600 reports of road rage. From January to March of 2022, law enforcement officers have reported more than 170 road rage incidents.

"From 2020 to 2021, we saw a 22% increase," said Alberto Gutier with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. "During the pandemic in 2020, less people on the road, so less incidents. People are now driving more aggressively, and reckless."

A new report by a gun-control advocacy group found that on average, 44 people a month are shot and killed in road rage shootings across the U.S.

