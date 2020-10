Amy Coney Barrett: Supreme Court confirmation hearings begin Monday

The Senate Judiciary Committee began confirmation hearings Monday for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump’s pick to fill the vacancy left after the passing of the liberal icon, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The hearings are being held amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and just three weeks before Election Day.

Monday's session will include opening statements from 22 senators on the committee, each being given 10 minutes to speak. Barrett will be introduced and sworn in by the chairman prior to delivering her opening statement.

Barrett, a 48-year-old federal appeals court judge, will tell the Senate Judiciary Committee that she is “forever grateful” for Ginsburg’s trailblazing path as a woman, according to prepared opening remarks. But she is resolved to maintain the perspective of her own mentor, the late conservative Justice Antonin Scalia and “apply the law as written,” according to the remarks.

If confirmed, Barrett would move the balance of the court to a 6-3 conservative majority.

Republicans, who control the Senate, have been pushing forward at a rapid pace before Nov. 3 to secure Trump's nominee and hear a high-profile challenge to the Affordable Care Act and any election-related challenges. Meanwhile, Democrats have been looking for ways to delay the fast-track confirmation by raising concerns about the safety of meeting during the pandemic.

Two GOP senators, Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Thom Tillis of North Carolina, announced Oct. 2 that they had tested positive for COVID-19. Both attended the Sept. 26 Rose Garden ceremony to introduce Barrett as Trump’s nominee.

Several attendees, including Trump, first lady Melania Trump, former N.J. Gov. Chris Christie, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and Notre Dame University President Rev. John Jenkins, who flew in from Indiana for the ceremony, tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Neither Lee nor Tillis have said if they will attend the hearings in person. Lee's spokesman said the senator is symptom-free but would be making a decision on whether to attend Monday morning, per his doctor’s orders. A spokesman for Tillis did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

California Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential nominee and a committee member, plans to participate remotely from her Senate office due to virus concerns, her spokesman said Sunday.

The committee released a letter from the Architect of the Capitol on Sunday that says the hearing room has been set up in consultation with the Office of Attending Physician with appropriate distance between seats and air ventilation systems that meet or exceed industry standards.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., will preside over the hearings.

“We’re going to work safely," said Graham on FOX News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures.” He said he took a coronavirus test last week and is “negative.”

According to her prepared opening remarks, Barrett will also introduce the committee to her seven children and say she was “deeply honored” by the nomination. Becoming a Supreme Court justice was “not a position I had sought out, and I thought carefully before accepting,” the opening remarks read.

“I chose to accept the nomination because I believe deeply in the rule of law and the place of the Supreme Court in our Nation,” the prepared remarks state. “I believe Americans of all backgrounds deserve an independent Supreme Court that interprets our Constitution and laws as they are written. And I believe I can serve my country by playing that role.”

Barrett will say she uses her children as a test when deciding cases, asking herself how she would view the decision if one of her children were the party she was ruling against.

“Even though I would not like the result, would I understand that the decision was fairly reasoned and grounded in the law?” the prepared remarks state.

Barrett, a devout Catholic, says she believes in the “power of prayer.” Barrett's religious views and past leadership role in a Catholic faith community pose a challenge for Democrats as they try to probe her judicial approach to abortion, gay marriage and other social issues without veering into inappropriate questions of her faith.

She will also tell the committee that courts should stay away from making policy judgments is not the role of the high court.

“Courts have a vital responsibility to enforce the rule of law, which is critical to a free society. But courts are not designed to solve every problem or right every wrong in our public life. The policy decisions and value judgments of government must be made by the political branches elected by and accountable to the People,” the opening remarks state. “The public should not expect courts to do so, and courts should not try.”

In 2017, Trump nominated Barrett to fill the vacant seat on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals, a jurisdiction that covers Indiana, Illinois, and Wisconsin.

Barrett was previously considered for the Supreme Court, among those on a list to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy in 2018. Trump ultimately chose to nominate Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.