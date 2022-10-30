Amber Alert issued for missing toddler in Apple Valley

article

The Minnesota BCA has issued an Amber Alert for a missing toddler, who police believe was taken by a non-custodial parent in Apple Valley.

Police are asking for help finding 2-year-old Shannon Yusef Ingram – who is named after his father and is known by "Yusef". Investigators say they believe he was taken by his father Shannon Dawayne Ingram. Police say a vehicle associated with the case was found on the 100 block of Ruth Street North in St. Paul.

The child was last seen wearing a blue Baby Shark hoodie and gray jeans.

Anyone with information on the child or father is asked to call 911 or the Dakota County Communication Center at 651-322-2323.