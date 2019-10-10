Air Force One lands at MSP Airport ahead of 'Keep America Great' rally downtown Minneapolis

article

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are appearing at a “Keep America Great” rally at Target Center Thursday night.

AIR FORCE ONE

The President and Republican U.S. Representatives Pete Stauber and Tom Emmer, of Minnesota, were on Air Force One with him. The Presidential plane touched down at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport just before 6:15 p.m. Thursday night.

The President was greeted by Rep. Jim Hagedorn and Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka as he deplaned.

Next, Trump and his motorcade will travel through the south Twin Cities metro area and into downtown Minneapolis. All roads on the President's routes have been closed until he arrives at Target Center.

'COPS FOR TRUMP'

Before Trump's address, Minneapolis Police Federation President Bob Kroll addressed the capacity crowd at Target Center. Kroll made headlines in recent days for his clash with the city of Minneapolis over its policy regarding uniformed officers making political endorsements. It led him to create a "Cops for Trump" t-shirt he sold on the Police Federation's website.

Known Trump supporter and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell also addressed the crowd before the President's rally Thursday.

IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY

The President and Vice President will appear together to show a united front in the face of an impeachment investigation against Trump. Thursday night will be the President's first rally since House Democrats launched an impeachment investigation against him last month, for asking Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden.

A whistleblower said Trump's aides tried to "lock down" the rough transcript of a phone call Trump had with Ukraine's president, and text messages between administration officials indicate that Trump was seeking the investigation of Biden in exchange for an official visit by Ukraine's president to the White House.

Trump lost Minnesota to Clinton by 1.5 percentage points in 2016. He has made clear that he wants to win the state in 2020.

Pence also attended an event at Safety Signs in Lakeville earlier in the afternoon. Lakeville is within Minnesota's second congressional district, a seat held by Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig but a district that Trump won in 2016. Republicans are targeting Craig for supporting the impeachment investigation.

SUPPORTERS AND PROTESTERS

Trump supporters lined up through the skyways above Minneapolis to get into the rally Thursday afternoon. The line extended outside Ramp C near Target Field.

Near the stadium, protesters and Trump supporters gathered, holding peaceful discussions but growing more vocal as the evening went on.