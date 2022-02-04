AG Keith Ellison to help review the fatal police shooting of Amir Locke

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison will partner with the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office to review the fatal police shooting of Amir Locke, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced.

Ellison will help Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman review the case file and determine if charges will brought against any of the officers involved in the shooting.

Ellison’s office partnered with the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office in the prosecution of both Derek Chauvin and Kimberly Potter.