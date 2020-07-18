After severe weather overnight, more storms expected Saturday evening

article

After an active night of severe weather, much of the state bracing for the chance for more storms to develop Saturday afternoon and evening.

Saturday’s storms are expected to develop in west central, and south central Minnesota around 4 p.m. The storms are forecast to track to the east, reaching the I-35 corridor after 6 p.m. We should be clear of this storm system as we approach midnight.

The biggest threats with Saturday’s storms will again be the potential for damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes. Rainfall amounts are expected to be around .5”, but could see higher amounts locally.