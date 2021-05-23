Rev. Al Sharpton to keynote George Floyd memorial rally, march

To commemorate the anniversary of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis this week, activists from the George Floyd Memorial Foundation and the National Action Network are hosting a rally and march in Minneapolis Sunday afternoon.

You can watch the event live in the video player below. Coverage begins at 4 p.m.

According to the two organizations, the rally outside Hennepin County Government Center will feature speakers like George Floyd’s sister Bridgett Floyd, attorney Benjamin Crump and a keynote address by Rev. Al Sharpton.

The rally begins at 4 p.m. and is expected to last about an hour. Afterward, activists say they will lead a march through the city around 5:30 p.m. The march is going to recognize "several locations important to George Floyd’s time in the city," organizers say.

