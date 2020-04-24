ACLU files petition against Department of Corrections over COVID-19 outbreak at Moose Lake prison

article

The American Civil Liberties Union is filing a petition against the Minnesota Department of Corrections, claiming it is "failing to fulfill its constitutional duty" to keep people safe amid the outbreak of COVID-19 at the state prison in Moose Lake.

According to the DOC, as of Wednesday, 14 inmates at the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Moose Lake have tested positive for COVID-19 and 31 inmates are presumed positive. The ACLU reports at least 10 staff members have also tested positive.

The ACLU is calling for a court to order the release of those with a high risk of infection and inmates who are near the end of their sentences.

"Without decisive action by the Minnesota Department of Corrections and prison officials, Moose Lake prison will likely become a terrible COVID-19 hotspot, threatening the lives of people who are incarcerated there, people who work there, and people who live in the surrounding community," read a statement from the ACLU.

Earlier this month, the Moose Lake prison rolled out a "Stay with Unit" plan to ensure inmates only participate in activities with those in their living units. Staff installed more handwashing stations and distributed cloth masks to the inmates. The gym was also converted into a "step-down area" for inmates, who are leaving isolation after displaying symptoms, to stay for a week before they rejoin the prison population.

FOX 9 has reached out to the DOC for comment regarding the ACLU's action.