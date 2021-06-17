Expand / Collapse search
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Benton County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Chisago County, Crow Wing County, Douglas County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, Pope County, Ramsey County, Renville County, Sherburne County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Washington County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Barron County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Polk County, Washburn County
5
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until THU 10:00 PM CDT, Fillmore County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until THU 7:30 PM CDT, Le Sueur County, Rice County, Scott County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until THU 7:15 PM CDT, Eau Claire County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 6:40 PM CDT until THU 7:15 PM CDT, Eau Claire County

12 injured, 1 dead in Surprise shooting spree; suspect in custody

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 18 mins ago
FOX 10 Phoenix

FULL VIDEO: Press conference on Surprise shooting spree

The Peoria Police Department holds a press conference after nine people were shot in a string of reported drive-by shootings in the West Valley.

SURPRISE, Ariz. - Police say 12 people have been injured and one has died in a series of reported drive-by shootings in Surprise.

Four people were shot, with one of those shootings being fatal.

The deceased victim, who had not been identified, was shot and killed on the Loop 101 and Thunderbird.

There were eight different shooting scenes, and the spree occurred over the course of 1.5 hours, Peoria Police say.

Surprise Police, Peoria Police and the FBI are all part of the investigation.

According to the Peoria Police Department, the suspect, identified only as an adult male, was taken into custody in Surprise in connection to the shootings, which happened on Thursday afternoon. 

The Surprise Police Department tweeted earlier that a suspect was on the loose following a shooting near 115th Avenue and Bell Road.

"Suspect at large – possibly driving a white VW Tiguan," the department tweeted on June 17.

shooting-scene-061721-1.jpg

Scene of a shooting in Surprise

Road closures

The northbound lanes of Loop 101 is closed at US 60 due to a law enforcement investigation, but officials have not said whether this was connected to the shootings.

Bell Road is closed at 114th Avenue and El Mirage.



 

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

Arizona Headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.