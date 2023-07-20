$7K in hemp products stolen, charges pending for four juveniles in Kandiyohi County

Four juveniles have charges pending after the discovery of $7,000 worth of hemp products stolen, and items recovered in their homes.

On July 18, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office received a report of a burglary at Hemponix – a hemp producer and supplier based in New London, Minnesota. It was reported that more than $7,000 worth of products were stolen, according to police.

The following day the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office Investigations Unit executed a search warrant at two rural New London residences, and numerous items were recovered.

Four juveniles have charges pending as a result of the investigation.

The CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) assisted.

