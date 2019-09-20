700 Minnesota National Guard members deployed to Iraq and Kuwait

Nearly 700 Minnesota National Guard members will deploy overseas Friday.

The soldiers called up are part of St. Paul’s 34th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade. The guard members will be headed to Iraq and Kuwait as part of “Operation Spartan Shield” and "Operation Inherent Resolve.”

While in the Middle East, they will provide medical support, help with transportation and work with drones to survey enemy territory for U.S. and coalition forces.

The group is deploying as part of a multi-state brigade, joining soldiers from eight other states including Iowa, Montana, Oklahoma and Michigan.



Over the past 18 years, the unit has been deployed 18 times. Their last was to Kuwait in 2014.

While many past governors have attended these types of events, Governor Tim Walz himself spent more than 20 years in the Minnesota National Guard. That experience that should provide some unique perspective when he speaks to guard members before they leave.

The deployment ceremony begins at 11a.m. here at grace church in Eden Prairie.