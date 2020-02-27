7-year-old boy hit by vehicle while getting on school bus in St. Paul, Minnesota

article

A pickup truck hit a 7-year-old boy as he was crossing the intersection to get on a school bus in St. Paul, Minnesota early Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. St. Paul Police Department spokesperson Steve Linders said the pickup truck was driving south on South Robert Street when it struck the boy as he was crossing the intersection with East Robert Street with two other students to get to the school bus.

Linders said the boy is in critical, but stable condition.

The driver of the pickup truck remained at the scene. They are cooperating with police. Police do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

“It’s one of the most important things we can do as adults and as drivers is watch out for kids,” Linders said.

The crash remains under investigation.