63% increase in speed-related deaths on Minnesota roads so far in 2021

Speed-related deaths are up 63% in 2021 compared to the same time last year, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

So far this year, 85 people have died due to speed-related crashes.

"We are extremely worried because even in 2020 with far less traffic on the roads, accidents were still increasing from the year prior," said Lt. Gordon Shank of the Minnesota State Patrol.

They are asking the community to buckle up, park the phone, slow down, and always line up a sober ride home.

