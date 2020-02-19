60-year-old man dead, 26-year-old woman injured in head-on crash near Buffalo, Minnesota

A 60-year-old man died and a 26-year-old woman sustained multiple injuries in a head-on crash outside of Buffalo, Minnesota Tuesday night.

The crash occurred County Road 35 near Eaken Avenue in Buffalo Township around 9:30 p.m.

According to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu was eastbound on County Road 35 and crossed the centerline, striking an oncoming 2003 Ford Windstar.

Sheriff’s deputies and first responders found the driver and sole occupant of the Ford Windstar, identified as Gary Wagner of Buffalo, unresponsive inside his vehicle. They pronounced him dead at the scene.

The driver of the Chevy Malibu, a River Falls, Wisconsin woman, was trapped in her vehicle and the fire department had to extricate her. She was flown to Hennepin County Medical Center with multiple injuries.

No arrests have been made.

The crash remains under investigation.