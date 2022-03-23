$5K reward offered for safe return of 2 dogs inside stolen truck

article

A woman is pleading for the safe return of her dogs, who were inside her truck when it was stolen in Hudson, Wis. Tuesday evening.

Samantha Thell, the owner, said her keys were taken out of her gym locker at Planet Fitness. Her chocolate labs, Willow and Ellie, were inside her all-black 2017 Chevy Silverado when it was stolen. The stolen truck has Minnesota license plates EGP-359.

"These girls come everywhere with me and are never left alone Ellie has epilepsy and needs to be around her meds," Thell wrote.

Pet Evolution, a local pet supply franchise, has offered a $5,000 reward for the safe return of the dogs and says, "the speedy and safe return of the dogs is critical as Ellie has epilepsy and needs access to her medication."

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.

