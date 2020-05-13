5 injured in wrong-way crash on Hwy. 169 in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota

Five people were injured in a wrong-way crash on Highway 169 in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota early Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred at 1:17 a.m. on Hwy. 169 at County Road 81.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 28-year-old Lester Prairie woman was driving a Nissan Altima south in the northbound lanes of Hwy. 169 when she collided with a Chevrolet Impala traveling north.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating an apparent wrong-way crash in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota early Wednesday morning. (FOX 9)

The driver of the Altima suffered non-life threatening injuries as did the three passengers in the Impala--a 21-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man, both from Minneapolis, and a 22-year-old Rush City woman.

The condition of the driver of the Impala, a 22-year-old Minneapolis man, has not been released.

The northbound lanes of Hwy. 169 were closed for several hours Wednesday morning, but have since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.