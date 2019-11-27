5 dead in fire at high-rise apartment building in Cedar-Riverside neighborhood

Five people died after a fire broke out on one of the upper floors of a high-rise apartment building in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood of Minneapolis early Wednesday morning.

The fire was first reported at 4:32 a.m. at an apartment building on the 600 block of Cedar Avenue South.

Firefighters located the fire on the 14th floor of the building, according to the Minneapolis Fire Department. It appeared to be contained to a room.

Heavy smoke was reported on the floors above the fire. Crews attempted to ventilate the building via the roof systems.

Firefighters evacuated some residents confined to the 14th floor to the 12th floor. They also evacuated some residents from a stairwell. One resident had to be evacuated using the elevator.

Advertisement

The fire department said one resident on the 21st floor was refusing to evacuate.

FOX 9 has confirmed four of the victims died at the scene and one died at the hospital. All the victims were adults.

The fire was reported to be out around 4:43 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.