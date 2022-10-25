article

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook the Bay Area on Tuesday just past 11:40 a.m. according to the USGS.

The epicenter was just east of Seven Trees, a neighborhood of San Jose, California. It was centered along the Calaveras Fault and was described as a "moderate earthquake" by Richard Allen, the director of the Berkeley Seismological Laboratory.

The jolt was felt from San Francisco to Santa Cruz.

"We got outside as fast as we could because we live in an older house," said Mariah Hernandez, a Seven Trees resident. "It was just scary, I was just thinking 'here it is, this is the big one."

A man who lives on the 10th floor of a San Jose high-rise told KTVU his building was swaying for a long time.

"We were rocking back and forth like an inflatable tube man," said the man. "It was out of control."

No damage or injuries have been reported. Still, it was the largest earthquake in the Bay Area since a 6.0-magnitude earthquake was centered in Napa County in 2014.

A 3.1 magnitude aftershock was recorded at 11:47 a.m. according to the USGS.

As a result of the quake, BART held trains for 5 minutes and will conduct inspections to ensure no damage was done to the tracks. The VTA also delayed its train.

The San Jose fire department said that it had not received any emergency calls in the aftermath of the quake.

This story is developing, KTVU will update it as new information is made available.