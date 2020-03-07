42 Minnesotans remain quarantined on Grand Princess cruise ship

article

Forty-two Minnesotans are among those quarantined on the Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of California where 21 people on board have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Saturday, health officials also confirmed the man who became the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Minnesota was also a passenger on the Grand Princess.

According to health officials, the patient, who is over the age of 65 and has an underlying health condition, was one of 26 Minnesotans who disembarked the Grand Princess on February 21. He began to show symptoms afterward and tested positive on Friday for the illness. The Minnesota Department of Health says he has had "limited contact" with other people since leaving the ship.

After the February 21 stop, the Grand Princess continued on the second leg of its trip toward Hawaii before heading back to San Francisco.

Now, the ship is floating off the coast but, on Friday, Vice President Mike Pence said plans were underway to bring the ship into a non-commercial port so all crew and passengers can be tested.

Of the 21 cases on board the Grand Princess, officials say 19 patients are crew and two are passengers.

More than 3,500 people total are on the ship.