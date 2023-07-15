At least 4 dead, 3 missing in Bucks County flash flood as rescue operations continue: officials

Torrential rain fall caused massive flash flooding that claimed the lives of four people, and left another three missing in Bucks County this weekend.

Officials said storms dumped upwards of seven inches of rain in approximately 45 minutes at General Washington Memorial Boulevard near Washington Crossing and the surrounding area around 5:30 p.m.

Eleven vehicles were on the road when the deluge took over, sweeping away three cars that officials say were later recovered with at least one of the confirmed dead inside. Another victim was found outside their vehicle, according to authorities.

On Sunday, officials confirmed that a fourth body was found in the creek about a mile from the road around 10:50 a.m.

At least three of the deceased victims are said to be adults ranging in age from 40 years old to in their 60s, and not local to the area. Their identities have yet to be released.

Rescue crews totaling 100 people have been working through the night to search along Hughes Creek by foot for three people who officials said remain missing as of Sunday morning.

"Search teams have been working tirelessly through very difficult terrain all morning and this effort will continue through the afternoon and evening," Upper Makefield Township police said.

Authorities say "one family is severely affected" by the missing victims, who include a 9-month-old boy, his 2-year-old sister and an adult woman, whose age has not been released.

The operation is being treated as a rescue, but officials said they are "fairly certain" it is a recovery during a press conference Sunday morning.

Crews were able to rescue eight people from their cars, and two people from the creek after the tragic flash flood devastated the area.

Officials did confirm that none of the vehicles drove into the flash food, but were already on the road when rain water became dangerous.

Roads were left crumbling in the aftermath of Saturday's flooding in Washington Crossing as flood water slowly receded before another round of heavy rain Sunday.

In addition, many roadways across the eastern portion of Bucks County were closed, due to roads that are broken due to the heavy rainfall or downed trees.

In Lower Makefield Township, River Road, between Mt. Eyre and Woodside roads were closed, as well as Taylorsville Road, between Aqueduct and Hilltop roads. Taylorsville Road, between Maplevale and Highland roads, is closed because of road and bridge damage.

Officials anticipate the roads will be closed for an extended period of time. All motorists should these areas until cleanup takes place and the damaged roads are repaired.