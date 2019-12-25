4-alarm fire at Francis Drake Hotel in Minneapolis sends 2 to hospital

article

Firefighters are on the scene of a four-alarm apartment fire in Minneapolis that sent at least two people to the hospital Wednesday morning.

The fire started around 3 a.m. at the Francis Drake Hotel near 10th Street and Fifth Avenue South in the Downtown West neighborhood.

Crews are still trying to get the fire under control.

When crews arrived on the scene, the fire was burning on the second floor of the three-story brick building. Firefighters immediately started evacuations.

The Drake Hotel is a designated overflow shelter in Hennepin County for families experiencing homelessness. The building houses 250 occupants, but Fire Chief John Fruetel said it is unclear how many were actually in the building at the time of the fire due to the holidays.

"There’s approximately 250 occupants of the building. I believe we had two that are transported to be checked out. We had seven that were checked for minor smoke inhalation on scene,” Fruetel said. “We're having a challenging time trying to account for everybody because we don't know who’s gone for the holiday so that'll be a little challenging."

Flames eventually spread to the third floor and attic, forcing crews to fight the fire from the outside.

A fire broke out at the Francis Drake Hotel apartment building in downtown Minneapolis Wednesday morning. (FOX 9)

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.