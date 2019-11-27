385 crashes, 565 vehicle spinouts statewide during snowstorm

article

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, there have been 385 crashes statewide--nine with minor injuries--from 9:45 p.m. Tuesday to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

There were also 565 vehicle spin outs and 24 jackknifed semis.

From 9:45 p.m. Tuesday to 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, there were 180 crashes and 279 spinouts, as well as 15 jackknifed semis. From 7:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, there were 126 more crahes and 155 more spinouts. There were also seven more semis that jackknifed.

This came as the Twin Cities experienced its largest November snowstorm since 2001. As of 6 a.m., the storm has already brought 6-10 inches of snow to the metro. The National Weather Service reported 9.2 inches of snow at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The State Patrol is reminding drivers to slow down, increase their following distance, turn on their headlights and give snowplows room.

