34 cases of coronavirus among health care workers in Minnesota, most due to travel

Health leaders say Minnesota has now seen 34 cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus among health care workers, including first cases transmitted in a health care setting, officials said Sunday.

The majority of the 34 cases have been due to recent travel, the Minnesota Department of Health said, but they are beginning to see the first that have come from frontline workers in health care settings.

This past week, nurses have raised the alarm about the growing shortage of protective equipment, like masks. Nurses said they were being forced to re-use masks as hospitals struggled to get more supplies.

This weekend, the Minnesota Nurses Association along with other health care providers have launched drives to collect gear from members of the public. Saturday, Governor Walz also signed an order directing the Minnesota National Guard to help get masks for providers.

Sunday, 3M announced it will produce 35 million N95 respirators -- the medical-grade masks health care providers are seeking -- per month for the United States.