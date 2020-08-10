3-year-old girl missing after following dog into woods in northwestern Wisconsin

article

The Sawyer County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a three-year-old girl, who went missing after she followed the family dog into the woods in northwestern Wisconsin.

According to authorities, Abigail Ladwig went missing Sunday around 6:45 p.m. southwest of Winter, which is about 20 miles north of Ladysmith. The dog, a gold and tan cocker spaniel, is still missing as well.

Abigail was last seen wearing the same shirt she is wearing in this photo.

Abigail was last seen wearing a black shirt with a flower on it. She was also barefoot. She is described as 2 feet 10 inches tall, about 40 pounds and has blue eyes and blonde hair.

"Abby is very shy and shuts down fast and won't say nothing if she is scared," her mother, Lisa Koch, wrote in a Facebook post.

Volunteers looking to help with the search are asked to register at the Winter Ball Park at the intersection of Park Street and Grove Avenue.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office at (715)634-4858 or call 911.