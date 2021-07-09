3-year-old child injured in double shooting in Minneapolis

A 3-year-old child was among the victims of a shooting Friday night that left another person injured.

Shots rang out around 9:40 p.m. on the 3300 block of Emerson Avenue North in the Folwell neighborhood. The child was rushed to the hospital by a police squad. The other victim, a man in his 30s, was also taken for treatment.

Officers say both victims are expected to survive their injuries.

The shooting is under investigation.