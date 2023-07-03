3 swimmers missing after incident on Vermillion River near Red Wing

Authorities now say the three people missing on the Vermillion River went missing while swimming.

In an update press release Tuesday morning, the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office says two people were swimming in the river around 7:35 p.m. Monday when they began to struggle. A third member of their party jumped in help them, but was unable to make it back to shore. All three are currently missing.

Searches along the river and the nearby Mississippi River continued Tuesday.

The sheriff's office is asking that boaters in the area reduce spend and stay clear of any rescue boats.