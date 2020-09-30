3 of 5 vintage cars stolen from St. Paul body shop recovered

Several of the vintage cars stolen from a St. Paul body shop over the weekend have been recovered, according to police.

The body shop owner, 77-year-old John Ritter, has been collecting classic cars for 55 years. He said someone kicked in the door to the body shop where he stores part of his 15-car collection behind Highland Collision Center on West Seventh Street Sunday morning and stole five vintage cars and a pickup truck valued at about $300,000.

Five vintage cars were stolen from an auto shop in St. Paul Sunday. Police have recovered some and are asking for help finding the others. (St. Paul PD)

The St. Paul Police Department reported Wednesday that an investigator has recovered three of the six cars. Thanks to community tips, the LeMans, Firehawk and Coup deVille are on their way back to their owner.

Five vintage cars were stolen from an auto shop in St. Paul Sunday. Police have recovered some and are asking for help finding the others.

Police are still looking for the following stolen vehicles:

Advertisement

’67 Chevy Impala

’65 GTO convertible

’00 GMC pickup

If you have any information, call St. Paul Police at 651-266-5560.