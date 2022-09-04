3 killed, 2 hurt in St. Paul shooting

Three people are dead and two others were hurt as gunfire erupted in St. Paul's Payne-Phalen neighborhood, police say.

Officers responded around 4:30 p.m. for the report of multiple shot on the 900 block of Case Avenue East. At the scene, officers found two people wounded outside a home. The wounded victims told officers three more people were hurt inside the house.

Inside, police did find three more victims who were later pronounced dead when paramedics arrived. The surviving victims were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

"As people were enjoying the holiday weekend, in some of the best weather of the year, the atmosphere was shattered when five people were shot in our city," Sgt. Mike Ernster with St. Paul police. "This unthinkable crime will not only affect the crime victims and their families but it will affect the neighborhood where it occurred and it will affect our city as a whole."

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing on Case Avenue, which has been blocked off throughout the evening. Police say they are still searching for the suspect responsible.