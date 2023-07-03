3 fishermen missing after incident on Vermillion River near Red Wing

Three fishermen are missing after an incident Monday evening on the Vermillion River near Red Wing.

The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office says the men were on a boat fishing at the mouth of the Vermillion River at the Mississippi when one man went overboard around 7:30 p.m.

Two other men jumped in to rescue the man from the water. Sadly, none of the three made it out of the water.

Search crews combed the river Monday evening in hopes of finding the three men but were forced to stop shortly before 9 p.m. due to the storms.

The sheriff's office says search efforts will resume Tuesday morning.