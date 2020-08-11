3 DFL incumbents poised to lose primaries to challengers Tuesday night

article

Three DFL incumbents in the Minnesota legislature are going to lose to their primary challengers, according to unofficial results tallied Tuesday night.

State Rep. Raymond Dehn (Minneapolis), State Sen. Jeff Hayden (Minneapolis) and Erik Simonson (Duluth) lost their party’s endorsements this summer, but took their case to the voters anyway.

All three were rejected by voters Tuesday night.

Simonson lost to Jen McEwen, who won about 73 percent of the vote. Hayden lost to Omar Fateh, who won about 55 percent of the vote and Dehn lost to Esther Agbaje, who won about 47 percent of the vote.

In addition, in St. Paul, incumbent Judiciary Chari John Lesch trailed Athena Hollins in the very early returns Tuesday night.

For a full look at the latest results from the Minnesota legislature races, click here.