3 dead in shooting at home in Apple Valley, Minnesota

Three people were killed in a shooting at a home in Apple Valley, Minnesota on Saturday.

Police say there were called around 12:18 p.m. for a shooting with multiple victims on the 13600 block of Upper Elkwood Court by a person at the residence.

Inside the home, officers found three adult victims - a man and two women - all dead from gunshot wounds.

The circumstances that led to the deaths are not known. Police say they are speaking with friends, neighbors, and family to determine what happened.

The names of the victims are being withheld as officers notify family.