3 dead in shooting at Apple Valley, Minn. home

Three people were killed in a shooting at a home in Apple Valley, Minnesota on Saturday.

Police say there were called for the shooting around 12:18 p.m. with multiple victims on the 13600 block of Upper Elkwood Court by a person at the residence.

Inside the apartment, officers found three adult victims, a man and two women, all dead from wounds.

The circumstances that led to the deaths are not known. Police say they are speaking with friends, neighbors and family to determine what happened.

Police say the names of the victims are being withheld as they notify family.