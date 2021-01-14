Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Blizzard Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Douglas County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Kandiyohi County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Renville County, Sibley County, Steele County, Waseca County
Blizzard Warning
from THU 3:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Brown County, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Martin County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Redwood County, Stevens County, Swift County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Blizzard Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST, Rock County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Dakota County, Dodge County, Goodhue County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Rice County, Scott County, Wabasha County
High Wind Warning
from THU 12:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Rock County

3 COVID-19 testing sites in Minnesota close early due to weather

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Coronavirus in Minnesota
FOX 9

(FOX 9) - Due to the deteriorating weather conditions, some COVID-19 testing sites in Minnesota are closing early on Thursday, according to a state health official.

The heaviest snow will likely fall in southern Minnesota with widespread amounts of 6 inches or more. The Twin Cities metro, however, will see lighter amounts.

Minnesotans impacted by the testing site closures are asked to reschedule their test appointments, by using this link. People can also register at this link to order an at-home test.

The early closures impact the following three test sites:

Albert Lea

  • Closing at 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 14
  • All appointments after 3:30 p.m. are cancelled

Morris 

  • Closing at 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 14
  • All appointments after 2:30 p.m. are cancelled

Worthington

  • Closing at 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 14
  • All appointments after 3:30 p.m. are cancelled