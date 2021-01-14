3 COVID-19 testing sites in Minnesota close early due to weather
(FOX 9) - Due to the deteriorating weather conditions, some COVID-19 testing sites in Minnesota are closing early on Thursday, according to a state health official.
The heaviest snow will likely fall in southern Minnesota with widespread amounts of 6 inches or more. The Twin Cities metro, however, will see lighter amounts.
Minnesotans impacted by the testing site closures are asked to reschedule their test appointments, by using this link. People can also register at this link to order an at-home test.
The early closures impact the following three test sites:
Albert Lea
- Closing at 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 14
- All appointments after 3:30 p.m. are cancelled
Morris
- Closing at 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 14
- All appointments after 2:30 p.m. are cancelled
Worthington
- Closing at 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 14
- All appointments after 3:30 p.m. are cancelled