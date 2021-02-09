3 Buffalo shooting victims in critical but stable condition

Three of the five victims of a shooting at a health clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota Tuesday are in critical but stable condition, North Memorial Health announced Tuesday evening.

In a statement, North Memorial Health said one patient was discharged from the hospital.

Four victims initially were transported to North Memorial. Another victim was sent to Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis. That patient's status is unknown.

Chief Administrative Officer Samantha Hanson called the event "tragic" and said it will provide "whatever support is needed" after the shooting.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office said shortly before 11 a.m., dispatch received a call of shots fired at the Buffalo Crossroads clinic at 755 Crossroads Campus Drive on the Buffalo Hospital campus. Buffalo is approximately 40 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

Law enforcement responded to the scene and evacuated the clinic and located multiple victims as well as the suspect, who was taken into custody.

Law enforcement also found a suspicious package in the corner of the lobby, according to Wright County Sheriff Sean Deringer. The Minneapolis Police Department’s bomb squad was called to the scene. The FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are also investigating.

The suspect has been identified as Gregory Paul Ulrich, 67, of Buffalo. Authorities believe Ulrich acted alone and are not looking for any additional suspects.

