3 arrested in connection to deadly shooting of 16-year-old at Savage Target parking lot
SAVAGE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Savage police officers arrested three people, including one juvenile, in connection to the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old boy at a Target parking lot, according to the Savage Police Department.
Friday around 7:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a person bleeding from the head in west parking lot of the Target in Savage. Officers found a 16-year-old boy lying on the ground, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Emergency crews took the teen to Hennepin County Medical Center. The teen passed away on Saturday.
Tuesday, police arrested a 44-year-old Prior Lake man, a 43-year-old Prior Lake woman and a 16-year-old. All three are in custody at the Scott County Jail.
Charges have not been filed yet.
The case remains under investigation.