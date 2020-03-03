3 arrested in connection to deadly shooting of 16-year-old at Savage Target parking lot

article

Savage police officers arrested three people, including one juvenile, in connection to the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old boy at a Target parking lot, according to the Savage Police Department.

Friday around 7:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a person bleeding from the head in west parking lot of the Target in Savage. Officers found a 16-year-old boy lying on the ground, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Emergency crews took the teen to Hennepin County Medical Center. The teen passed away on Saturday.

Tuesday, police arrested a 44-year-old Prior Lake man, a 43-year-old Prior Lake woman and a 16-year-old. All three are in custody at the Scott County Jail.

Charges have not been filed yet.

The case remains under investigation.