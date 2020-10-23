2nd patient sent to alternative care site as COVID-19 cases continue to spike in Wisconsin

A second patient has been admitted to an alternative care site as COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to spike in Wisconsin.

Data from the Wisconsin Department of Health shows a second person is now being cared for at the alternative care facility set-up at the State Fair Park, days after officials announced the first patient had been admitted.

Friday, the state reported 4,378 new COVID-19 cases and 42 new deaths, the second-highest totals for each category.

Earlier in the week, Wisconsin set new COVID-19 records for positive cases and deaths. However, health officials warned that those numbers could be inflated due to a reporting outage last weekend while the system was under maintenance. On Friday, the health department said numbers should once again be accurate.

Seven-day averages for both new cases and deaths also both his new highs on Friday. Health officials said those trends would give the best understanding of the COVID-19 situation in the state. Wisconsin's seven-day average for percent positive also remained high at 22.7 percent, just below Thursday's all-time high of 22.8 percent.

COVID-19 infections can often go undetected and be asymptomatic, laboratory-confirmed tests only represent a fraction of actual COVID-19 cases. A study from the Journal of the American Medical Association estimated that actual cases in some instances were six to 24 times greater than reported cases.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced an indoor mask mandate for people over the age of 5, which he extended Sept. 22. Face coverings while indoors except at a private residence have been required since Aug. 1.

Evers extended the state's stay-at-home order until May 26, but on May 13, the state Supreme Court blocked the extension, effectively opening all establishments in the state. Hours later, images emerged of packed bars across the state, leading the Governor to call his state "The Wild West." Evers' original "Safer at Home" order went into effect on March 25.

On April 4, President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration for Wisconsin due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This declaration allows for federal funding to be allocated to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that were impacted by the virus.

For more information, go to the state health department's website.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can Text COVID19 to 211-211, visit 211Wisconsin.org or call 211. Call volumes are high, so officials are asking people to be patient and try to use the text or online options first.

If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, health officials advise you to call your health care provider.