208 crashes, 155 spin outs as Monday night snowfall slows down Tuesday morning commute

Take it slow if you’re heading out on the roads Tuesday morning as there are slick spots on highways, frontage roads and side streets across the Twin Cities metro.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said Monday night’s snow compacted down and iced up on the roads overnight, resulting in a slow and slippery commute.

The State Patrol reported 208 crashes, 155 vehicle spin outs and 11 jackknifed semis between 9:30 p.m. and 9:30 a.m. Eighteen of those crashes resulted in injuries.

Across there area, 23 schools districts were delayed due to the weather and road conditions.

However, after the snow comes the cold. Temperatures dipped into the teens in the Twin Cities Tuesday morning and will stay there for the rest of the day. Clouds in the morning and a stray flurry will give way to a clearing trend throughout the day. Subzero temperatures are expected Tuesday night.

