20-year-old Wisconsin woman killed in Winona, Minnesota crash

A two-vehicle highway crash involving alcohol and a wrong-way driver left one woman dead and two others injured in Winona, Minnesota.

Minnesota State Patrol says a 35-year-old Winona man under the influence of alcohol was driving a Chevy Silverado northbound on the southbound lanes of Highway 61 around 12:45 a.m. Saturday when the truck collided with a Camry Toyota at the intersection of Highway 61 and Highway 43.

All three people inside the struck car were transported to Winona Hospital. State Patrol says the 21-year-old male driver from Oshkosh, Wis. and the 22-year-old female passenger from Oshkosh, Wis. were injured, but expected to survive.

The other passenger, a 20-year-old woman from Stevens Point, Wis., died from her injuries. State Patrol identified the victim as Hannah Goman.

Goman was attending Winona State University, according to her Facebook page. The Winona State Dance Team wrote that its Saturday night "Dancescape" performance was being dedicated to Goman "to honor a life lost too soon."

The driver and the female passenger, ages 35 and from Winona, inside the truck were not injured in the crash. Jail records show the driver was booked into the Winona County Detention Center early Saturday morning, where he awaits charges for fourth-degree driving while impaired and criminal vehicular operation, bodily harm.

Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash, and all parties involved were wearing seatbelts.

State Patrol is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.