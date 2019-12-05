2-year-old dies from injuries sustained in multi-vehicle Coon Rapids crash

article

A 2-year-old involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Coon Rapids this week has died from his injuries after a 29-year-old gave him CPR at the scene.

Guatam Pujari died from his injuries Wednesday after the crash earlier this week.

29-year-old Mitch Heidmann, of Champlin, was also involved in the crash and sprang into action to help save the child, administering CPR at the site of the crash.

A Blaine man is a suspect in the case and has since been released from jail pending charges. According to police, the man’s truck skidded sideways into a few cars in Coon Rapids.