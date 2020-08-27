2 rescued from roof during early morning fire in Minneapolis' Longfellow neighborhood

The Minneapolis Fire Department rescued two people who had crawled onto the roof of a building in the Longfellow neighborhood to escape a fire Thursday morning.

The building, located at South 27th Avenue and East 28th Street houses a restaurant on first floor with apartments above. As of 5:30 a.m., firefighters were still knocking down hot spots at the building.

Damage from a fire that started in the first floor of a building in the Longfellow neighborhood that houses a restaurant and apartments. (FOX 9)

Assistant Fire Chief Bryan Tyner said no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Tyner said he does not believe it is related to the unrest in the city overnight.

Tyner said there were approximately three or four fires overnight during the unrest sparked by misinformation about a homicide suspect who shot and killed himself in downtown Minneapolis Wednesday night, including one at Brit’s Pub.

