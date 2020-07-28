2 Minneapolis police officers injured attempting to stop vehicle in suspected carjacking

article

Two officers were injured while attempting to stop a vehicle in north Minneapolis that may have been involved in a carjacking earlier in the day, according to Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder.

According to Elder, Tuesday around 8:24 p.m., officers attempted to stop a vehicle, in north Minneapolis. The pursuit started near North 21st Avenue and Russell Avenue North. The suspect vehicle drove off, sideswiping one officer, briefly pinning him against his squad car. The suspect vehicle then brushed against another squad car door, which knocked into an officer who then fell down.

The vehicle drove off and was followed by other squads.

The two injured officers received treatment at nearby hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Both have been released from the hospital.

The suspect vehicle later pulled over and the occupants ran away.

An operation is now ongoing in the 2000 block of Queen Avenue N in connection to the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

