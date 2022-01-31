2 men rushed to hospital after plane crash south of Hutchinson, Minn.

article

Two men were rushed to the hospital after a small plane crash Monday afternoon south of Hutchinson, Minnesota.

The McLeod County Sheriff's Office says calls came in just after 1 p.m. for the wreck in a field near Plum Avenue and 145th Street in Hassan Valley Township.

At the scene, first responders removed two men from the aircraft and rushed them to a hospital. From there both men were airlifted to a hospital in the Twin Cities metro.

Both men suffered serious injuries, deputies said, and their condition is currently unknown.

The Federal Aviation Administration will assist the sheriff's office in the crash investigation.