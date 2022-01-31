Expand / Collapse search

2 men rushed to hospital after plane crash south of Hutchinson, Minn.

By FOX 9 Staff
Two men suffered serious injuries in a plane crash on Monday south of Hutchinson, Minnesota.

HUTCHINSON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two men were rushed to the hospital after a small plane crash Monday afternoon south of Hutchinson, Minnesota.

The McLeod County Sheriff's Office says calls came in just after 1 p.m. for the wreck in a field near Plum Avenue and 145th Street in Hassan Valley Township.

Plane crash south of Hutchinson, Minnesota

Helicopter video shows the wreckage after a plane crash on January 31, 2022. Deputies say two men were rushed to the hospital but their condition is unknown.

At the scene, first responders removed two men from the aircraft and rushed them to a hospital. From there both men were airlifted to a hospital in the Twin Cities metro.

Both men suffered serious injuries, deputies said, and their condition is currently unknown.

The Federal Aviation Administration will assist the sheriff's office in the crash investigation.