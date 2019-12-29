2 in critical condition after stabbing, crash in downtown Minneapolis

Two people are in critical condition after a stabbing and crash late Sunday morning in Minneapolis.

According to police, at about 11:12 a.m., two people got in an altercation that ended in a stabbing and crash on the 500 block of South 8th Street. Three people were transported to the hospital, with two suffering life-threatening injuries.

Police say the details of what led to the altercation are unknown at this time.

Minneapolis Police are not looking for any additional suspects, and the incident is still under investigation.

