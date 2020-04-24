2 found dead in western Wisconsin home after report of shooting

article

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two males were found dead in a western Wisconsin home late Friday morning, according to Sheriff Nancy Hove.

Deputies responded around 11:30 a.m. when they received a 911 call that person had been shot on 840th Avenue in Clifton Township, which is just outside River Falls.

When authorities arrived, they found two males dead inside the home.

Investigators are still on scene, working to determine what led up to the deadly incident.

Sheriff Hove says at this time there is no threat to the community.