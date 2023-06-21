2 dead after plane crash in St. Louis County Wednesday morning

article

Two people are dead after a plane crash happened Wednesday morning north of Duluth in St. Louis County, according to FOX 21 in Duluth.

According to FOX 21, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at 8:12 a.m. near the 8300 block of Pequaywan Lake Road in unorganized township 54R13.

A state duty officer received a call from Air Force rescue of a registered aircraft beacon that had been alarmed, according to a press release. Possible wreckage was observed from a spotter plane and when officers arrived, they found a crash site in a wooded area. The pilot and the passenger were found dead.

The Sheriff’s Office says the aircraft was believed to have left the Duluth International Airport earlier Wednesday morning.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

The FAA will investigate the crash.

Names of the pilot and passenger will be released when family is notified.