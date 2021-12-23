2 bodies found after home burns to ground near Bemidji

article

Two bodies have been found after a fire in northern Minnesota that left a home burned to the ground.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office said around 6:15 a.m., crews were called to a fire at a house on the 9000 block of Pony Lake Road Northwest in Liberty Township about 13 miles northwest of Bemidji.

When crews arrived, the second floor of the home was fully engulfed in flames.

The sheriff’s office said initial reports indicated that two children residing in the home were unaccounted for. At 4 p.m., deputies said two bodies had been recovered from the rubble. The medical examiner is now performing autopsies and will identify the victims.

The fire remains under investigation. The sheriff’s office has not released any additional information.