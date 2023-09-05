2 Blaine teens drown in Wisconsin lake

A tragic incident unfolded on Lipsett Lake in western Wisconsin last Friday when two 18-year-old swimmers drowned in challenging conditions.

The victims were identified as 18-year-olds Grace Rhine and Kyree Shaw, both of Blaine, MN. Multiple agencies responded around 5 p.m. on Friday for the report of two missing swimmers at the lake in the town of Rusk.

Both teens were found in 15 to 20 feet of water and brought to the shore. Despite efforts to revive them, both young women were ultimately pronounced dead. A third person, who deputies did not identify, was taken to the hospital for treatment but later released.

Authorities believe that strong winds and choppy waters likely contributed to the tragic event.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is currently investigating the case.