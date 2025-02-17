2 arrested in killing of Border Patrol Agent David Malan from MNd

The Brief Over the weekend, two people were arrested in connection to the killing of U.S. Border Patrol Agent David Maland. Maland, 44, is a Minnesota native, and will be laid to rest at Fort Snelling on Saturday. Meanwhile, a 34-year-old and 33-year-old face charges of possession of a handgun in a vehicle, trespassing and obstruction.



Two people were arrested on Sunday in connection to the killing of U.S. border patrol agent and Minnesota native David Maland.

What we know:

Two suspects in the killing are alleged members of a cult-like group that is believed to have had a hand in Maland’s line of duty death, as well as five more homicides across Vermont, Pennsylvania and California.

The Associated Press reports their group, known online as Zizians, is made up of intelligent computer scientists who have become radicalized by violent anarchist beliefs.

Dig deeper:

The group's goal is not yet clear, but it all started in 2016 with an online blog under the persona Ziz, by a transgender woman named Jack LaSota.

The blog covered topics ranging from radical veganism and gender identity to artificial intelligence. This group includes a lot of young, highly intelligent computer scientists who’ve become increasingly more violent. There are now six death investigations in Vermont, Pennsylvania and California tied to this group.

The suspects were recently living in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The alleged ringleader of the group also lived in the area.

That’s where the landlord and neighbors now say they saw odd behavior. They had two box trucks parked outside with electrical cords running from one of them into their place.

Most recently, the FBI searched some property in North Carolina.

What's next:

The 34-year-old and 33-year-old suspects are scheduled for a bail hearing on Tuesday morning in Allegany District Court.

David Maland will be laid to rest with full military honors at Fort Snelling on Saturday.