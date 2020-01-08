19-year-old Minnesota National Guard soldier dies at Fort Jackson training center

article

A 19-year-old Minnesota National Guard soldier has died at Fort Jackson near Columbia, South Carolina, according to a military official.

According to a press release, Wednesday morning the solider was found unresponsive during morning wake up at a Fort Jackson field location. Paramedics took the soldier to Providence Hospital, but hospital staff were unable to revive him.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the Family members and teammates of the deceased Soldier. We are providing every comfort and assistance that we can to all involved," said U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson Commanding General, Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr. in a post on the Fort Jackson Facebook page.

Fort Jackson is a U.S. Army Training Center and serves as the Army's biggest center for Initial Entry Training, also known as basic training.

The soldier will be identified following notification to family members.