17-year-old boy with mental health concerns missing from Brown County, last seen in St. Paul

article

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old with mental health concerns who has been missing since Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said Cub Westley Hoffman left his house in Brown County on Wednesday without permission. His phone has been off since he left. On Thursday night, he was seen in St. Paul on Thomas Avenue West.

Hoffman has mental health concerns, including self-harm and possible substance abuse, according to the sheriff’s office. He is also described as anti-law enforcement and “could possibly fight.”

The sheriff’s office says Hoffman has pink hair.

Anyone with information on Hoffman’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 507-233-6720.